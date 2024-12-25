Grinch arrested in Dallas County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — We have some big news coming out of Dallas County, Iowa.

The Grinch and his accomplice, Max, have been captured in Dallas County.

The duo is accused of attempting to steal Christmas. The Grinch, whose full name is Ethan Tooth-Stain Grinch, is currently being held behind bars.

However, Max has been released for good behavior and is currently receiving treats from deputies. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Christmas of 2024 has been saved!