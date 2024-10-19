Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein visits Twin Cities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein visited the Twin Cities on Friday.

Stein kicked off her visit by hosting a meet and greet with voters in Crystal on Friday afternoon before heading to the Green Party Headquarters on Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis for a rally.

Stein’s VP candidate, Butch Ware, was in the Twin Cities last week as well. Ware grew up in south Minneapolis and attended the University of Minnesota.