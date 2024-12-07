Grandmother’s body recovered after falling into a sinkhole

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Pennsylvania, the body of a missing grandmother who fell into a sinkhole has now been recovered.

The grandmother was found approximately 12 feet from the sinkhole’s original location after first going missing on Monday while searching for her cat.

Crews are now working to fill the sinkhole.