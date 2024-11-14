Grand opening held for new University of Minnesota Bookstore in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota Bookstore Rochester celebrated its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to a Facebook post from Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, the new bookstore will offer the region’s largest selection of Golden Gopher and University of Minnesota fashions, gifts, and collectables for U of M families and friends.

It will also serve as a resource for the academic needs of students, staff, and faculty on the University of Minnesota-Rochester campus by providing textbooks, technology, and general merchandise.

The bookstore is located at 150 Broadway Avenue S, Suite 200.