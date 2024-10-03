Grand Meadow finally gets removal of 100+ wind turbine blades

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – After years of waiting and wondering what was going to happen to the pile of wind turbine blades left in a pile on the edge of town, the city of Grand Meadow is finally getting cleaned up as work crews haul the blades out of town.

Back in early September, the state’s public utilities commission held a hearing to address complaints from the city about the blades.

In that hearing, the commission ordered the blades’ original owners, NextEra Energy, to begin removal as early as October 5.

As of Tuesday, October 1, crews have been out cutting, moving, and hauling the blades out of Grand Meadow to a recycling center in Iowa.

City administrator, James Christian, says he and the rest of the city are relieved the problem is finally being taken care of.

“There’s been a lot of traffic down this street, just people coming out and looking and seeing what’s going on,” he said.

According to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, NextEra has until December 15 to finish the removal process.

However, a member of the work crew at the site who spoke to ABC 6 says they expect to be finished in just a couple of weeks.

As for what the site will be like in the future, Christian says he hopes it can provide more opportunity for Grand Meadow than it is has these last few years.

“I would hope the owners develop it, I would love to see some more businesses out here,” he said. “That’s what this was intended for.”