Governor’s mansion vandalized

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, graffiti appeared on the roof of the Governor’s Mansion in Minnesota.

A picture of the graffiti shows the words “Walz Failed” spray painted on the roof of his home on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

No one is currently living at the house because it is under renovation, and it is unclear how long the graffiti has been there.

A spokesperson from the Minnesota State Patrol says they are investigating the incident but didn’t give any additional details.