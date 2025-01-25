Governor’s International Trade Awards handed out on Friday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Governor’s International Trade Awards were handed out on Friday in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz and state business leaders were in Bloomington to recognize the success of Minnesota companies exporting to foreign markets as well as foreign-owned companies making an economic impact in the state.

“It’s hard to be in this room and not be optimistic about the future. It’s hard to be in this room and not get the privilege of reading just briefly the accomplishments of what these companies have done, and I just stand in awe of it,” Walz said.

Officials say in 2023, state exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods to foreign countries were valued at $25 billion.