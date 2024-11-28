Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Red Lake Nation Tribal Officer Jesse Branch

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota starting immediately, in honor and remembrance of Red Lake Nation Tribal Officer Jesse Branch.

Officer Branch was killed in a traffic collision on Wednesday while on duty in Red Lake Nation.

“Officer Jesse Branch committed his life to public service. He was known for his love and dedication to Red Lake Nation, where he selflessly served his community,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “With deep gratitude, Minnesota recognizes Officer Branch. His family, friends, and community are in our prayers.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.