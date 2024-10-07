Governor Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to assist Florida with Hurricane Milton

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The authorization, deemed Emergency Executive Order 24-12, was put into effect by Walz on Monday, according to a press release.

“Minnesota will provide every resource we can to support communities across the south that have been devastated this hurricane season,” said Walz. “In this time of crisis, Minnesota’s first responders have demonstrated unyielding dedication. Their efforts are making a critical difference.”

RELATED: Hurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations and scrambles to clear Helene’s debris

Milton, now a Category 5 hurricane, is rapidly intensifying and expected to overwhelm emergency response teams in Florida.

Florida has requested assistance and support from first responders. This falls under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

According to the press release, the Minnesota National Guard is working with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division to determine mission requirements.

Several Minnesota teams are also on site in North Carolina and South Carolina. This includes the Minnesota National Guard, St. Louis County Mobile Command Post, and the Minnesota All Hazard Incident Management Team.

Each group is there to assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which has now killed over 230 people.

Walz’s Emergency Executive Order will stay in effect until National Guard resources are no longer required, or until November 6, according to the press release.