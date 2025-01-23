Governor Walz announces 2025 infrastructure plan, includes $10 million for Rapidan Dam recovery

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced his 2025 infrastructure plan while at the Rapidan Dam in Mankato.

Walz’s bonding proposal includes $887 million for projects that protect Minnesota’s drinking water, keep communities safe, support housing development, and preserve existing state infrastructure.

Some of the investments include funding for a new Minnesota State Patrol headquarters as well as $10 million for Rapidan Dam recovery efforts.

“I’m proposing an infrastructure plan that will protect our drinking water, improve public infrastructure, and enhance public safety,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Investing in the basics ensures that our communities have the infrastructure they need to thrive. With this plan, we’re delivering on the nuts and bolts of what government should provide, making life safer and easier for all Minnesotans.”

“With this bonding plan, we’re expanding on last year’s significant work and making smart investments to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan via a press release. “By promoting a strong economy, supporting affordable housing, enhancing public transportation, and improving infrastructure, we’re benefiting our communities, protecting our children and families, and ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.”