Gov. Walz proclaims Veteran Homelessness Prevention and Awareness Day in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — As Hennepin County takes a critical step toward Governor Tim Walz’s goal to end veteran homelessness in the state, Governor Walz has proclaimed Veteran Homelessness Prevention and Awareness Day in Minnesota.

Hennepin County became the ninth of 10 geographic areas in Minnesota to functionally end veteran homelessness.

“Minnesota is committed to providing the best services and care for our veterans. Today we are one step closer to becoming the fourth state in the country to end veteran homelessness,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “This wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and those across Hennepin County working tirelessly to meet the needs of every veteran. I extend my gratitude to everyone who has worked to bring us closer to achieving this goal.”

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, especially our warriors who have sacrificed so much to protect our state and our country,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan via a press release. “I am proud of the incredible undertaking of Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, together we are ending veteran homelessness in Minnesota.”

When establishing its goal to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota, the state utilized 10 “continuums of care” based on geographic locations: West Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, Suburban Metro Area, Central, Hennepin County, St. Louis County, and Ramsey County.

Hennepin County is the ninth continuum of care to receive a declaration of functionally no homeless veterans within its boundaries. Ramsey County will be the final continuum of care to end veteran homelessness in the state. Minnesota is on track to become the fourth state to end veteran homelessness.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs opened three new veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston. Minnesota is the only state to open three new veterans homes simultaneously. The homes allow Minnesota to serve almost 200 more veterans needing skilled nursing care as they age.