Gov. Walz answers for President Biden’s remarks on Trump supporters

(ABC 6 News) — Remarks from President Biden are making headlines a week out from the election.

After Biden insulted Trump supporters publicly by calling them “garbage,” Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris are distancing themselves from the president.

“The president’s clarified his remarks. Let’s be very clear. The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone part of this. Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric needs to end. He called this a garbage country and continues on with the enemy from within. What you heard Vice President Harris say and I say, there’s a place for all of us here,” Walz said on Good Morning America.

Responding to Biden’s remarks, former President Donald Trump said at one of his rallies, “My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: you can’t lead American if you don’t love Americans. You just can’t.”