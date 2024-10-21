Gov. Walz announces appointments of two judges to fill First Judicial District vacancies

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Governor Tim Walz announced the appointments of Christopher Bates and Matthew Schmidt as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s First Judicial District.

These seats will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.

Christopher Bates will replace the Honorable Janet L. Barke Cain.

“It is my pleasure to appoint Christopher Bates to the Dakota County bench,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Whether working to improve outcomes for victims experiencing domestic violence or helping future generations reach their full potential, his focus has always been on improving lives. He will bring a valuable perspective to this court and the entire First Judicial District.”

Matthew Schmidt will replace the Honorable Timothy J. McManus.

“Matthew Schmidt will be a remarkable judge,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “As an established criminal defense attorney and a longtime resident of this community, he is ready to do the work of the people and continue moving the needle towards justice.”

Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley Counties.

The press release contained the following biography for Christopher Bates:

Christopher Bates is the deputy director and chief general counsel of the Minnesota Cannabis Expungement Board. He previously served as an assistant county attorney for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, an assistant city attorney for the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office, and an assistant county attorney for the McLeod County Attorney’s Office. Bates’s community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for Mental Health Resources, volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, and serving as a mock trial judge with the Minnesota State Bar Association. He earned his B.A. and J.D. from Hamline University.

And this biography for Matthew Schmidt:

Matthew Schmidt is a partner at Ho & Schmidt, LLP and a part-time public defender in the First Judicial District Public Defender’s Office. He was previously a law clerk for the Honorable Joy D. Bartscher on the Second Judicial District. Schmidt’s community involvement includes being a member of the South St. Paul Lions Club, where he volunteers for elementary vision screenings and helps raise funds for local athletic teams and the K-9 police fund. He also volunteers with his sons’ sports teams. Schmidt earned his B.A. from Gustavus Adolphus College and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.