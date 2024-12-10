Gov. Walz announces $4.5 million in funding for law enforcement training and recruitment

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced $4.5 million in grants for law enforcement training and recruitment, a press release said Tuesday.

The funding will go to 46 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota. Walz made the announcement with police chiefs and cadets across the state at Hennepin Technical College.

The college is reportedly one of two locations that will provide training for law enforcement candidates.

“Police departments of all sizes are feeling the pinch of fewer officers,” said Governor Walz. “We’re investing in building strong, well-trained law enforcement agencies that are fully staffed and ready to answer any call that comes in.”

“Minnesotans deserve to feel safe no matter where they live,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Bob Jacobson. “Our goal is to provide this for them, but staffing challenges make this increasingly difficult.”

The agencies getting this funding will sponsor 94 candidates with two- and four year degrees who want to make a career transition into law enforcement. According to the press release, these candidates will attend an intensive, comprehensive training program at Alexandria Technical & Community College or Hennepin Technical College.

During this training program, the candidates will go through the same training that traditional peace officer students complete, the release noted.

“The incentives of this training program are plentiful,” said Intensive Comprehensive Grant Administrator Mary Vukelich. “But this isn’t a free ride. Students will have to fully commit to this intensive and comprehensive curriculum that will give them the skills to become a licensed officer.”

Minnesota DPS’ Office of Justice Programs has approved $4.5 million in grant funding to the agencies. $50,000 is available for each candidate. According to the press release, the funding covers their salary and cost of education.

Here is a list of the departments in Minnesota that were awarded grants:

Belle Plaine Police

Big Stone County Sheriff

Blaine Police

Bloomington Police

Brooklyn Center Police

Brooklyn Park Police

Carver County Sheriff

Chisago County Sheriff

Columbia Heights Police

Edina Police

Faribault Police

Farmington Police

Freeborn County Sheriff

Fridley Police

Hennepin County Sheriff

Hopkins Police

Lakeville Police

Lino Lakes Police

Maple Grove Police

Medina Police

Mendota Heights Police

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Police

Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis-St. Paul Int’l Airport Police

Minnetonka Police

Moorhead Police

New Brighton Police

Orono Police

Owatonna Police

Prairie Island Indian Community Police

Richfield Police

Rosemount Police

Roseville Police

Sartell Police

St. Anthony Police

Stearns County Sheriff

St. Louis Park Police

St. Paul Police

University of Minnesota Police

Wadena Police

Waite Park Police

Waseca County Sheriff

Wayzata Police

West Hennepin Public Safety

Woodbury Public Safety

Wyoming Police

The Intensive Comprehensive Grant Program enhances existing law enforcement recruiting programs.

According to the release, the ideal candidate is a non-traditional student who wants to work in law enforcement, but who faces challenges committing to the traditional 1.5 year-long education timeline. The program reduces the learning period to eight months or less.

“This has been a game-changer,” said Tony Paetznick, director of public safety for the city of New Brighton. “If not for the program and commitment from the state, it would be difficult for any of us to fund an initiative like this. Additionally, the training the candidates get while earning a salary for their classroom time opens doors for quality people who might not otherwise consider careers in law enforcement.”