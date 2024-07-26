Gov. Tim Walz proclaims Friday, July 26th as Minnesota Olympians Day

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Friday, July 26, 2024, as Minnesota Olympians Day.

This proclamation is to celebrate the individuals from Minnesota who will join the world’s best athletes at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Minnesota athletes competing include Sunisa Lee, artistic gymnastics; Dakotah Lindwurm, marathon; Sarah Bacon, diving; Payton Otterdahl, shot put; Jordan Thompson, volleyball; Alise Willoughby, BMX racing; Matthew Wilkinson, 3000 steeplechase; Naphessa Collier, basketball; Lara Dallman-Weiss, sailing; Regan Smith, swimming; and Anthony Edwards, basketball. Cheryl Reeve will also represent Minnesota as coach of Team USA’s Olympic women’s basketball team.

“For decades, Minnesota athletes have excelled on the Olympic stage with record-breaking performances and inspiring achievements,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “I am immensely proud of the passionate, hard-working, determined individuals who will be representing Minnesota in the Paris Olympics. Regardless of the hardware brought home, Minnesota has a lot to celebrate this Olympic season.”