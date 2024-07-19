Gov. Tim Walz makes first comments on Shane Roper, the state trooper charged with manslaughter in crash that killed Olivia Flores

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made his first comments regarding state trooper Shane Roper.

Roper was charged with manslaughter last week due to a crash that killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores back in May.

Following the charges, Roper’s personnel file revealed details of a history of on-duty crashes as well as a lack of discipline from State Patrol.

As a result of the crash, the Flores family has publicly called on state officials including the Governor for an investigation into State Patrol’s actions.

Walz promised exactly that on Thursday, saying, “We have to make sure if there are things that can be done differently or should be done differently or weren’t done correctly, we need to know that. So my word to the family is they can rest assured they will get a full investigation into this absolutely tragic accident.”

The Governor also expressed his sympathy to the Flores family as well as the students of Owatonna High School for the trauma they have endured as a result of this crash.

Roper is scheduled to make his first court appearance on August 29th.