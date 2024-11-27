Gov. Tim Walz back to state business in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is back to dealing with state business and the upcoming legislative session after his vice presidential campaign ended three weeks ago.

While things did not go the way he wanted, Walz says it was a great experience, and the best part was putting a spotlight on Minnesota.

Now, things in Minnesota are about to ramp up with the legislative session beginning in January, and a key budget forecast coming next week.

“I think at this time we’re waiting to see what the forecast comes in. We will get an opportunity then to see what the incoming administration will do in mid-January, and then we will get the opportunity to put out our budget, and then a revised budget when the numbers actually come in,” Walz said.

Walz also says the state’s cannabis program will get sorted out after a Ramsey County judge temporarily blocked a lottery issuing cannabis business licenses.

