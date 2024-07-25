Gov. Tim Walz amends Executive Order, authorizes financial assistance to veterans following severe storms

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 24-09 which amended Executive Order 24-05 signed back on June 22nd.

This amended Executive Order activates the State Soldiers Assistance Program Disaster Relief Grants and provide financial assistance to veterans following severe storms and flooding across the state.

“Recovery efforts are far from over,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Our communities are resilient, but many are facing significant damage. With a focus on rebuilding, the state continues to stand ready to support, working in lockstep with MDVA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get impacted communities the resources they need.”