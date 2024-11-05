Goodhue woman appears on property damage, theft charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Goodhue woman appeared in Dodge County Court Nov. 5 on property damage, theft, and assault charges.

Mickela Joy Vredenburg, 31, is accused of causing more than $4,000 in damages to a Kasson home Oct. 21.

According to court documents, Kasson police responded to 6th Street SW for a burglary report, after a man said a woman had thrown a wrench at his TV five times, breaking it.

The man told police he had taken Vredenburg away from the home, but an argument resulted in them leaving separately.

When the man returned to his home, he found damage to his front door — a damaged screen and broken glass — with Vredenburg pulling away in a separate vehicle.

According to court documents, Vredenburg had fled in a car with fake whiskey plates.

Court documents allege Vredenburg had also damaged or stolen a Milwaukee power drill and battery, as well as about $100 in cash from the home.

Court documents allege the man later said Vredenburg had struck him with an open hand earlier in the day.

Vredenburg has several previous disorderly conduct, harassment, and theft charges between 2012 and 2023, according to court documents.

Her next hearing had not been scheduled Tuesday morning.







