Goldfish Swim School to open next summer in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — It’s time for your kids to grab their goggles and swimsuits as a new instructional pool is set to open in Rochester.

Goldfish Swim School announced it has signed a lease to open a location in the Med City at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

The facility will feature a “shiver free” pool, a viewing area for parents, and a tropical theme.

It is currently under development and is scheduled to open by next summer.