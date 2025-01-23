The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — You could call it the tastiest time of the year as Girl Scout cookie season has arrived, making life just a little sweeter one box at a time.

With it being that time of year again, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram was joined by Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO Marisa Williams as well as Senior Girl Scout Kiera Johnson to discuss the traditions of Girl Scout cookies and how to order them. There was also a panel of ABC 6 News cookie taste testers to determine the best cookie!

Watch the video above to to learn more, and you can preorder cookies by texting “Cookies” to 59618. You can also find more information and get involved with Girl Scouts River Valleys by clicking here.