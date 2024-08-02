Gift of Life car show gets underway this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the Gift of Life Transplant House with be hosting its fourth annual car show on Saturday.

The Gift of Life is a non-profit that provides housing for transplant patients and their families. The event will be taking place at the Rochester Event Center from 11 AM until 2 PM.