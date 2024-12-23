Getting ready for the holidays

As people complete some last-minute shopping, everyone is getting excited to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

(ABC 6 News) – As people complete some last-minute shopping, everyone is getting excited to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

From the snow to the lights, everywhere you go it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas.

Downtown Rochester was no exception with its light displays and Christmas tree at Peace Plaza.

Many in Rochester are prepping for festive celebrations with family and friends.

“Spend time with my family and sometimes I like to go Christmas shopping and get something nice for the gifts,” Luis Guzman said.

Some folks even have visitors travelling from all over the world.

“We got people coming from South Africa and from Madison, Wisconsin,” Anthony Floyd said.

Floyd tries to get together with family every year for the holidays, saying being them is the only present he needs.

“We got a couple of grandchildren that are 14 years old coming with them and it will be great,” Floyd said.

This time of year is all about spending time with your loved ones. For some people, they look forward to yearly traditions with the family.

“I like to go to my cousin’s house and sometimes I like to watch NFL football like sports,” Guzman said.

Whether you’re cozied up next to a warm fire, opening presents underneath the Christmas tree, or even taking part in outdoor activities, however you spend the holidays this year, we hope that it’s a good one.