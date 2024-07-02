Getting crops ready for the Austin Farmer’s Market

People came out to see what was for sale at the farmer's market. This took place a week after the flood and some farmers were impacted.

This took place a week after the flood and some farmers were impacted.

One vendor talked about how the recent flood affected their crops.

“My green beans were washed completely out, my cabbage was underwater and it’s starting to bounce back, and my corn is doing ok but still underwater,” Shawn Fasbender said.

Fortunately for Fasbender, his peppers weren’t washed away and were ready to be sold.

As for the rest of the crops, he said that he would just have to replant them.