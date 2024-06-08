German city leaders visit Rochester for sustainability initiative

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is welcoming a delegation of leaders from Münster, Germany this June, as part of a unique exchange program through the University of Minnesota Climate-Smart Municipalities (CSM) initiative.

According to a press release from the City of Rochester, delegation representatives will meet with local leaders during their visit and participate in activities, including a series of public events on Saturday, June 8.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. at City Hall with a welcome from Olmsted County Commissioner Dave Senjum and Mayor Kim Norton. At 9:15 a.m., the public is invited to join a group bike ride from City Hall to Cascade Lake Park.

A series of presentations at the Cascade Lakeside Building start at 10:30 a.m. Topics include a session on German biking infrastructure by Münster Mayor Markus Lewe, a display and discussion by City of Rochester teammates about Cascade Lake and water quality, comments from the German delegation’s student interns, and a joint presentation with Mayors Lew and Norton sharing visions related to sustainability and renewable energy. Following the presentation, the mayors will sign a partnership agreement to reaffirm the two cities’ unique and beneficial relationship.

After the signing, lunch will be available for purchase from food trucks at Cascade Lake Park. The program continues in the afternoon with a tree planting at 1:30 p.m. followed by presentations from community partners. Another community bike ride departs around 3:30 p.m., traveling to Little Thistle Brewing.

All Saturday events are open to the public, and members of the community are encouraged to join at any time.

“We enthusiastically welcome our friends, and especially, Mayor Lewe, from Münster to Rochester,” says City of Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. “Cities around the world face similar opportunities and share common goals. Exchanges like this long-term relationship provide an opportunity to share best practices and learn from each other to improve our communities and reduce global environmental impact.”

The larger CSM German delegation will spend a week in Minnesota exchanging ideas and best practices around sustainability, climate protection, climate adaptation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Münster is consistently recognized as one of the most sustainable cities in the world, known for its biking culture and Promenade, a biking and walking trail amenity that encircles their largely car-free downtown area.