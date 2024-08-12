Georgia man charged in connection to 2017 Iowa cold case

(KCRG) — A Georgia man has been charged with murder in connection to a 2017 cold case in Winneshiek County.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old James Bachmurski is charged in the killing of 15-year-old Jade Colvin.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Colvin was brought to live on Bachmurski’s farm in 2017.

Five years later, the sheriff’s office learned Jade hadn’t been seen or heard from since two days after her arrival at Bachmurski’s farm.

A two-year investigation, spanning several states and involving multiple agencies, led to Bachmurski being charged with second-degree murder.

He was previously extradited from jail in Georgia to Winneshiek County for a probation violation arrest warrant for firearm-related crimes. He remains in custody at the Winneshiek County Jail, and is being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time. The sheriff’s office said there may be additional charges and arrests in the case.