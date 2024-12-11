Georgia deputy faces charge of sexually abusing Rochester child

(ABC 6 News) – A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is scheduled to stand trial for the alleged sexual abuse of a three-year-old dating back to 2016.

Christopher Rashad Brown, 35, faces a single charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration or contact with a child.

Brown, of Kathleen, Georgia, cited his job as a sheriff’s deputy in a request not to drive to Minnesota to appear in Olmsted County Court personally Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to court documents, on May 10, 2016, the Rochester Police Department received a report from Olmsted County Child Protective Services regarding possible child sexual abuse.

A three-year-old had told a woman Brown had touched her sexually, but did not provide additional details.

Law enforcement took no actions beyond the forensic interview, according to court documents.

Seven years later, the child told another woman Brown had sexually abused her regularly when both lived in Rochester, before she turned four. She also told law enforcement that Brown caused her pain with the assaults, and also physically struck her after the sexual abuse, according to court documents.

The 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was filed in May of this year.

Brown’s defense filed a motion to dismiss the charge in October, claiming there was no probable cause because the then-10 or 11-year-old victim had declined a ‘full body’ examination at Mayo after speaking again with law enforcement in 2023.

“The record therefore contains no documented evidence of any physical (or) sexual abuse of any kind,” the argument read.

Judge Christa Daily denied the dismissal.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charge Dec. 11. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Sept. 9, followed by a trial beginning Sept. 15, 2025.