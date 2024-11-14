Gene Haas Foundation awards $22,000 to Minnesota State College Southeast’s CNC Machine Tool program

(ABC 6 News) — Students at Minnesota State College Southeast will now have increased financial support as they pursue advanced manufacturing education and training.

This is thanks to $22,000 in grants awarded to the school by the Gene Haas Foundation. The grants will go towards supporting student scholarships and program needs.

The funds will be used for the college’s CNC Machine Tool program, which is based on the college’s Winona campus. The program has received grants from the Gene Haas Foundation every year since 2015, bringing their total received to $65,000.