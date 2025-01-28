Gaza ceasefire continues to hold despite disruptions

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Gaza, the shaky Israel-Hamas ceasefire is holding as more than 300,000 Palestinians have returned home for the first time on Monday.

However, just 24 hours ago, the fragile ceasefire deal seemed to be on the brink after Israel accused Hamas of withholding a hostage. Hamas later agreed to release three more hostages in order to keep the peace.

There is still no word on whether the two American hostages are part of that release.