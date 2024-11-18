Gas prices continue to fall

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are planning to hit the highway this holiday season, there is good news as gas prices in Iowa and Minnesota continue to drop.

According to AAA, Olmsted County drivers pay $2.98 per gallon on average for unleaded fuel while prices slightly dropped in Mower County to around $2.69 per gallon.

Further east in Freeborn County, prices sit at $2.74 per gallon.

These prices are all lower than the national average of $3.07 per gallon while the Minnesota average of $2.90 is 17 cents below that national average and six cents lower than one week ago.

Meanwhile in Iowa, prices in Cerro Gordo County are well below the national average at $2.67 per gallon. Gas is a nickel higher in Worth County at $2.72, and in Floyd County, gas is an average of $2.82 per gallon.

The state average in Iowa is $2.74 per gallon, which is 33 cents below the national average and six cents lower than last week.