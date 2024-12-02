Gas prices continue to drop around the area

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With a lot of holiday travel behind us and more to come over the next several weeks, gas prices in our area are continuing to drop.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Cerro Gordo County is $2.71 while in Floyd County, it is a bit higher at $2.85. Meanwhile, in Mitchell County, prices sit at $2.90.

In Minnesota, a gallon of unleaded is trending at $2.85, nearly identical to last week. Olmsted County is averaging about $2.87 per gallon with Mower County at about $2.71. Finally, Freeborn County prices are at about $2.77 per gallon.