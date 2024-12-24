Garage fire in Clear Lake leaves $80,000 in damages

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday at around 2 p.m., the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a reported fire at garage on S 8th Street.

Upon arrival, the garage was fully involved in flames and was determined to be a total loss.

The garage contained a 2011 Ford Edge and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, both of which were destroyed in the fire.

According to CLFD, the cause of the fire was traced back to a cooking incident. The homeowner was using a smoker when grease caught fire. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher but was unable to do so.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and CLFD says the garage was insured. A nearby structure including a second garage and a hot tub sustained heat damage. The total loss is estimated at $80,000.

CLFD was assisted by Ventura Fire Department and Clear Lake Police Department.

CLFD is also reminding residents to remain vigilant when driving near emergency vehicles as a bystander vehicle drove over one of the fire hoses, which could have caused significant damage.