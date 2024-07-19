Funeral held for former fire chief killed in Trump rally shooting

By KAALTV

Corey Comperatore funeral was held Friday

(ABC 6 News) — Last weekend in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s rally turned deadly as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks opened fire in an assassination attempt.

The shooting killed former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was shielding his family from the bullets.

A funeral for Comperatore was held on Friday. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.