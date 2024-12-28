Fundraising efforts for new pickleball courts begin in Byron

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – You may think it’s just another form of tennis, but believe it or not, pickleball is quite different.

“It just kind of brings people together. It’s a way to just have fun. Have some good exercise,” said Steve Friederich,” Byron pickleball community member.

And now the push is on to bring an even better pickleball experience to Byron. Some that nearby towns like Kasson, Pine Island, and Rochester already have.

RELATED: Push to get pickle-ball courts in Byron

“We do have a hockey rink that is available for pickleball play in the summer time but it’s not really dedicated. If someone wanted to play basketball or do something else on it, you really couldn’t play pickleball, and the court sees some wear and tear,” Friederich said.

It’s an idea that one member of the fundraising group said began back in the Spring when they suggested the idea to the city.

“We started talking about how we can make this happen, you know, what can they do to make this happen, and they talked about what they can contribute,” said Friederich.

Fundraising is currently in the early stages, however, the city said they’re helping out any way they can.

“We have a target of $80,000 for fundraising from the community group and the city is setting aside some capital improvement funds to help match that for a total of $200,000 to help build this six-court facility,” said Al Roder, the City Administrator for Byron.

Friederich said he’s been playing pickleball in Byron for 10 years now.

“What’s special about pickleball in Byron is the community members. You get the chance to connect with someone who’s twice your age, might be your age, might be from a whole other demographic,” Friederich said.

And hopes this new facility can get even more people involved in the sport.

The city tells me the total project is expected to cost between $100,000-200,000 when it’s all said and done. They hope to have the project completed by the Fall of 2025.

You can stay tuned for updates on the Byron Pickleball Facebook page.

For ways to learn about how to play Pickleball, you can click here.