Fundraiser organized to help families of fallen heroes attend national ceremonies

(ABC 6 News) — This spring, Minnesota peace officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at national ceremonies.

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police Foundation is raising money to help their families and friends attend the ceremonies in person.

Among those being honored are firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth and police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Rugee.

Next month marks one year since the three were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call.

The ceremonies will take place in May.