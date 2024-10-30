Fundraiser for organization that supports incarcerated people

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Damascus Way, a group that provides inter-generational support for those affected by incarceration in Minnesota, held a fundraiser dinner Tuesday night in Rochester.

It was a chance for the community to eat, socialize and learn more about the services Damascus Way provides while giving back.

“Both in incarceration setting and also as they re-enter into community, we’ve got some preventative programs, father programming, youth programming, and then we also what we’ve kinda been known for over the last 50 years is re-entry housing,” said Executive Director Tierre Webster.

Attendees got the chance to hear directly from a formerly incarcerated individual about how the organization’s services helped turn his life around.

Damascus Way hoped to raise enough money to match the $60,000 grant provided by Bell Lumber & Pole.

You can find more information on Damascus Way’s services and how to contact the organization here.