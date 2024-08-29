Fundraiser for Olivia Flores’ family in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, August 29th, a fundraiser will be taking place for Olivia Flores’ family at the Texas Roadhouse in Rochester.

The fundraiser will run from 3:30 PM to 10 PM. For anyone looking to participate, all they will need to do is show the flyer to the restaurant, and they will donate 20% of your purchase to the Flores family.

The organizer, a family friend, hopes to show how much the community loves and supports them.