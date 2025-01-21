Fun in the cold weather

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With temperatures well below 0F, the cold outside is no joke and not something to take lightly. However, there are some fun things you can do in the cold that can add some positivity to the negative temperatures.

Meteorologist Aidan Cera conducted multiple experiments on Monday to show case some of the things that cold weather can do, that you can do at home as well!

One experiment involves mixing dish soap with water, then blowing bubbles in the frigid air. If it isn’t too windy, you can catch some of these bubbles, then let them sit for a bit. Believe it or not, these bubbles will freeze, displaying a beautiful ice crystal pattern! It also looks very cool, yet strange, to see a solid bubble that flakes apart upon contact with anything solid.

Another fun experiment you can do is freeze some ice, sprinkle some regular table salt on it, as well as pour a little food color dye on the ice. You can watch tunnels of color emerge through the ice over time as the salt melts it, making for a beautiful multi-color display!

Other experiments include soaking a shirt or pants in warm water, then immediately taking it outside. It will steam for a few minutes before becoming as solid as…well…ice! Crinkle it a bit and you’ll hear the ice breaking inside the shirt! No worries, it doesn’t damage the clothing.

An experiment that can be a bit tougher is seeing if you can freeze a banana to the point, you can hammer a nail into wood with it! This is an experiment to take extra care with, and for any kids interested in this experiment, parental supervision is highly recommended.

Of course, if heading outdoors in the next day or two, make sure to bundle up well, as frostbite in these temperatures can set in over the course of just a few short minutes!