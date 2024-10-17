FTC adopts “click to cancel” rule
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — It now may be easier to cancel all the subscriptions many have signed up for and later forgot about.
The Federal Trade Commission has adopted a “click to cancel” rule.
It will ban retailers and other businesses from misleading people about subscriptions. It also requires them to get your consent before charging for memberships, auto-renewals, and programs linked to free trial offers.
One of the key goals of the new rule is to make sure it’s as easy for you to cancel a recurring subscription as it is for you to start one.