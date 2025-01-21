Frostbite safety reminders

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the types of temperatures that our area is experiencing, frostbite can happen is as little as five minutes.

The best option to avoid frostbite is to simply stay inside.

However, if you have to brave the cold, dress in layers with as little skin showing as possible.

“Generally we recommend using either body heat or water that’s around body heat, or about 100 degrees just to rewarm those areas really slowly. We don’t want to do anything hotter than that because that can cause further injury or actually burns to the area,” said Dr. Liz Plaezek.

Doctors say the first signs of frost injury can be a red nose and numbness or tingling in your cheeks and fingers. If it happens, immediately get back inside to warm up.