Fright at the Farm hosting auditions

(ABC 6 News) – Lovers of all things spooky will soon have a chance to get their scare on.

Rochester’s Fright at the Farm will be hosting auditions for new and returning cast and crew members on Sunday, September 22 and Saturday, September 28.

Auditions and interviews will take place at 7 p.m. at the Olde Pine Theatre in Pine Island.

Rochester Horror, the organization running the event, says those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

You are encouraged to wear your own costume if you have one.