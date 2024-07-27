Frequency One Fest gets underway in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — All things creative are taking place in Rochester as the Frequency One Fest got underway on Friday.

The gates opened earlier on Friday for the festivities, and it will remain that way until Sunday. The festival features 16 bands and over 30 vendors with everything from Hennas, clothes, yoga, and even sound healing.

Workshops are also available from 3-7:30 PM every day.

The founders of the festival say it is a part of getting a good vibration going in the community.

Also on the schedule is a benefit project for children’s cancer, and a silent auction will also benefit the non-profit Miss Angie’s Place located in Pine Island.