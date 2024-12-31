Freeborn family starts online fundraiser after devastating house fire

(ABC 6 News) – A Freeborn family started an online fundraiser after a house fire, according to a GoFundMe created Tuesday.

The fundraiser’s description stated the following:

“On December 31st 2024, the house of Brandon Peterson and Megan Peterson in Freeborn caught on fire due to an electrical issue while all their pets and all of their belongings were stuck inside. They had just bought the house on the 19th of December and did not get insurance yet on the house, they have nothing left. Megan had just given birth on December 4th 2024 and they have another child in school. Anything helps while they navigate through this hard time!”

If you would like to donate to the Peterson family, click HERE.

A neighbor who wished to stay anonymous said told ABC 6 News that they woke up around 3 a.m. and could see fire trucks out on the street and smoke coming from the house.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.