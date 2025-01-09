Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to keep ice clear of garbage

(ABC 6 News) — The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to residents to keep ice clear of garbage while out on lakes.

On Tuesday, FCSO went out onto Fountain Lake to take ice measurements, and a photo used in its Facebook post showed garbage out on the ice.

“Remember to keep the lake clean and to take care of your garbage,” the post read.

The Keep It Clean legislation, signed into law in May 2023, makes it illegal to place garbage and waste on or under the ice on Minnesota’s lakes and rivers.

As for ice measurements, FCSO found that the west side of the beach had 12 inches of ice at 600 feet from shore.

Meanwhile, Edgewater boat landing had 11 1/2 inches of ice at 800 feet from shore.

On the south side of hatch bridge, there was 11 1/2 inches of ice at 650 feet from shore. The old beach had 12 inches of ice at 400 feet from shore, and Edgewater fishing pier had 11 1/2 inches of ice at 400 feet from shore.