Freeborn County Fair begins Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — Dubbed “The Best Six Days of Summer,” the Freeborn County Fair officially gets underway on Tuesday, July 30th.

This year’s fair will feature plenty of food vendors and entertainment for all, including a talent show set to take place on Sunday at 1 PM.

Throughout the week, fairgoers will be able to see an antique tractor show and visit the Fair Museum inside the Heritage Barn while children can find plenty of activities inside the Kiddie Farm Zone.

