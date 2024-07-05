Freeborn County Courthouse evacuates during bomb scare

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Courthouse has been evacuated after Albert Lea police brought what could be an explosive device into the Government Center, along with other seized evidence.

According to Freeborn County sheriff Ryan Shea, police allegedly underwent a car chase and related search of Adam Penhollow earlier in the day.

Shea said when police opened a box of items seized, they noticed an item that appeared like a “pipe bomb.”

In the interest of caution, law enforcement left the item where it was, evacuated the building, and called explosives experts from the Twin Cities to come to Albert Lea.

ABC 6 News first learned that individuals were being told to exit the courthouse around 3:20 p.m.