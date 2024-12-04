Freeborn County Cooperative Oil Co. fined $33K for storage tank violations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fined a Freeborn County company $33,850 for underground storage tank violations.

According to the MPCA, the Freeborn County Cooperative Oil Co. failed to install and upgrade tanks at seven locations to be compatible with ethanol early in 2024.

The locations are listed below:

1820 Margaretha Street, Albert Lea, Freeborn County

302 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, Freeborn County

21113 810 th Avenue, Hayward, Freeborn County

Avenue, Hayward, Freeborn County 125 Northstar Road, Alden, Freeborn County

105 5 th Street, Freeborn, Freeborn County

Street, Freeborn, Freeborn County 14 E Main Street, Adams, Mower County

21604 State Highway 56, Austin, Mower County

According to the MPCA, the oil company failed to do the following:

Submit cathodic protection results to MPCA.

Install a drop tube on one tank at one location.

Install equipment compatible with E-85 (pumps, underground piping, dispensers, filters).

Test a tank cathodic-protection system every three years at one location.

Check automatic tank gauge release detection equipment annually.

Conduct interstitial monitoring on the E-85 underground tank at one location.

Test automatic line leak detectors annually and line tightness monthly at four locations.

Install electronic line leak detectors at two locations.

“When companies do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment,” the MPCA wrote. “When calculating penalties, the MPCA considers how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.”

Freeborn County Co-Op declined ABC 6 News’ request for comment.