Freeborn Co. Highway Department to close parts of County Road 17 for project

(ABC 6 News) – County Road 17 will soon be closed because of a project being completed, according to the Freeborn County Highway Department.

The road will be closed between 610th Street at the west county line to County Road 4 (650th Street) to allow the replacement of a large steel culvert.

This project is planned to start on Wednesday, October 16 and is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

The Freeborn County Highway Department says a signed detour will be in place that uses Freeborn County Roads 4 and 46, as well as Faribault County Roads 16 and 30.

Residents in the area have been reportedly asked to stay out of the construction area unless they are accessing their properties.