Free well water testing offered for Cerro Gordo County residents

CG Public Health is offering free annual well water testing for Cerro Gordo residents. It will test for arsenic, nitrate, bacteria, and manganese.

The process starts with a specialist visiting your home to collect a water sample, your presence is optional. Then, the sample is sent to a certified lab for testing and the results are mailed directly to your home.

Additional Resources:

Well Assessments: Get a professional assessment of your well reimbursed up to $500. This service must be conducted by a certified well driller or pump installer.

Shock Chlorination: Eliminate bacteria in your well with shock chlorination, reimbursed up to $300. This service must be conducted by a certified well driller or pump installer.

Well Plugging: If your well is no longer in use, have it safely plugged, and the County will reimburse you for up to $500.

Well Reconstruction: Facing well contamination issues? The County can help with reconstruction costs up to $1,000 to address problems like surface water intrusion. Funds can be used for repairs on casing, well caps, or pitless adapters to prevent future contamination.

These services are available for Cerro Gordo County residents who use a private well.