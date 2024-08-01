Free voter parking for Rochester City Hall Direct Balloting

(City of Rochester) – Voters opting to vote in the Primary Election via Direct Balloting at City Hall (201 4th Street SE, Conference Room 104) can park for free in the marked spaces near the entrance to City Hall at the Government Center. Direct Balloting means voters have the choice to insert their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator, instead of sealing them into an envelope to be processed and tabulated later.

Direct balloting is available at the Government Center during the following times:

August 6 to 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

August 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

August 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information and frequently asked questions about voting in Olmsted County, please visit Olmsted County’s website or the City of Rochester’s website. Details about Minnesota’s new elections laws are available on the Secretary of State’s website.